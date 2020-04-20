Learn How to Make Easy and Organic Play Dough At Home

Staying home can be tough especially when it's a rainy day. But have no fear, California Live has the perfect fun indoor activity to cure those rainy day blues. Ross Thomas and his family shared their homemade recipe for organic play dough that is sure to entertain the kids.

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1/2 half cup of salt

Two tbsp of cream of tartar

1 cup of boiled water

1 tbsp of oil, you can use any oil but coconut oil is recommended

Optional: Food coloring or food powders to add color to the dough. Powders such as cacao powder or dragon fruit powder make great substitutes for food coloring

Recipe instructions:

Combine flour, salt and cream of tartar in a bowl and mix. Add wet ingredients (water and oil) to the dry ingredients in the bowl and mix Get your hands dirty and knead the dough. Split up the dough by rolling them into balls. Color each section using food coloring or powders

Now it's playtime! Enjoy your homemade and toxic free play dough!