This cutting-edge cooking academy teaches kids & teens professional kitchen skills 

Class is in session for California Live’s Danielle Nottingham as she’s joined by folks from ‘Little Kitchen Academy,’ a unique cooking school geared specifically towards kids and teens. Trenard, a young chef and student at the LA-based training program demonstrates knife safety skills to whip up a delicious & festive gingerbread granola parfait.

Gingerbread Granola Recipe

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp hemp hearts

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup dried cranberries

3/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp allspice

1/2 + 1/8 tsp ground ginger

Pinch ground cloves

Pinch salt

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

2. In a large bowl toss the oats, coconut, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cranberries, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, cloves, and salt.

3. Add the olive oil, maple syrup and vanilla extract and toss to evenly coat.

4. Transfer to a lined baking tray and evenly spread out.

5. Bake for 15-20 minutes until lightly golden brown.