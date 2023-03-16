Grammy Award-winning rapper and R&B artist Drake will visit the Bay Area this summer during his "It's All a Blur" tour.

The artist announced his tour on Monday with several West Coast stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Drake will begin his tour on June 16 in New Orleans. He'll perform at Chase Center on Aug. 18 during the final stretch of his North American tour.

He'll perform alongside rapper 21 Savage this summer.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m., according to Chase Center.

When Do Drake Concert Tickets Go On Sale?

The presale began on Wednesday for select fans -- though tickets may be hard to come by with Ticketmaster saying demand will be "very high."

The Sprite presale started on Thursday, with varying times depending on the concert venue.

The presale for the San Francisco show began just after noon on Thursday.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at noon on Friday.

DRAKE'S IT'S ALL A BLUR TOUR : Stay tuned here for updates throughout the sale this week. Demand for tickets is expected to be very high. Here’s some information on how to be prepared when tickets go on sale: pic.twitter.com/PbL6XxrRtE — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 15, 2023

The Canadian singer last visited the Bay Area during his "Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour" in 2018 when he played at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

For more information on the concert tour and how to buy tickets, click here.