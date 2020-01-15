Election 2020

Andrew Yang Touts Dave Chappelle Endorsement: ‘He Has the Same Hopes I Do’

"Someone asked me who my favorite comedian was, I answered Dave Chappelle. I was honest, and here we are working together."

1039172822
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Imagine LA

 Presidential candidate Andrew Yang told MSNBC on Wednesday that it is "thrilling" to receive an endorsement from his favorite comedian, Dave Chappelle.

Yang announced the endorsement on Tuesday at a campaign stop in Iowa. Chappelle, who is known for his sketch comedy show "Chappelle’s Show" and his stand-up routines, will be performing two shows in South Carolina on Jan. 29 and 30 to benefit the campaign.

In an interview on Wednesday with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, Yang said it was a "thrilling feeling to know Dave."

Entertainment News

Grammy Awards 2 hours ago

Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers Added to 2020 Grammys Performers List

law and order: SVU 2 hours ago

‘Law and Order: SVU’ Teases Returning Stars, Benson’s Troubles to Come in Season 21

"He's a parent, like me," Yang said. "He's concerned about the state of the country and the future. He has the same hopes I do, that we can come together and start to improve our lives and the government has to be the leader."

"I've been a huge fan of him for years," Yang added. "Someone asked me who my favorite comedian was, I answered Dave Chappelle. I was honest, and here we are working together."

Read More at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Election 2020Dave ChappelleAndrew Yang
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us