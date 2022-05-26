BTS

BTS Headed to the White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate

The K-pop band, which has become a worldwide phenomenon, will meet with President Biden to talk about inclusion and celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

By Sakshi Venkatraman | NBC News

From left, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the Grammy awards in Las Vegas on Apr. 3.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The K-pop sensation BTS is en route to the White House. The seven-member South Korean boyband will meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday to discuss rising anti-Asian hate incidents and round out AAPI Heritage Month. 

“President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes,” a White House statement said. “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

Business May 10

AAPI Representation Isn't Just a Hollywood Issue—How It Extends to Education and the Workplace

AAPI Heritage Month May 3

During AAPI Heritage Month, National Hate Survey Serves as Reminder of Challenges

BTS has been vocal about anti-Asian hate in the past, speaking about it during their post-pandemic tours and in statements to social media.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We stand against racial discrimination,” the band said in a statement, which was shared on the group’s Twitter last year. “We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here

This article tagged under:

BTSWhite HouseAAPI Heritage MonthAAPIAnti-Asian Hate
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us