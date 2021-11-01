Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin Trying to Stop the Release of ‘Tiger King 2'

The claim was filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Carole Baskin, depicted as a flawed foe of star Joe Exotic in the Netflix series "Tiger King," filed a federal lawsuit Monday that seeks to halt the rollout of the show's second season later this month.

The suit from Baskin and her husband, which names Netflix, Royale Goode Productions and producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, seeks to prevent the use of footage of the couple in "Tiger King 2" and its promotional material.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The claim filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, also seeks legal costs and future, unspecified relief.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

More 'Tiger King' Coverage

Tiger King 2 Sep 23

‘Tiger King 2' Is Coming Soon for All You Cool Cats and Kittens

tiger king Sep 7

‘Tiger King' Zookeeper Found Dead in Brooklyn: Officials

This article tagged under:

Carole Baskintiger kingJoe Exotic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us