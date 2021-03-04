Carole Middleton Confirms Daughter Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Carole Middleton is looking forward to meeting her new grandchild.

Three months after reports first surfaced claiming Pippa Middleton was pregnant with her and James Matthews' second child, her mother appears to have confirmed the baby news. In a new interview with UK's Good Housekeeping, Carole -- who is also mom to Kate Middleton and James Middleton -- said (via Daily Mail), "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

In the cover story interview, the grandmother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also described herself as "hands on," sharing, "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Pippa, 37, and James, 45, welcomed their first child, son Arthur, in Oct. 2018. And although Pippa has yet to confirm her pregnancy news, speculation emerged in Dec. 2020 that she and James were expecting again. "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year," a source told Page Six at the time. "The entire family is delighted."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Pippa Middleton's Pregnancy Style

While Pippa remains very private about her family life, she did open up about raising her son in a Sept. 2019 article. "Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," Pippa wrote in her column for Waitrose Weekend. "I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Pippa and James, a former professional racing driver, tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church. As for what makes their relationship work, a source told E! News in 2016, "James has always been on the scene. He is super charismatic and charming, good-looking and always held a torch for Pippa."

The insider added, "They have always had insane chemistry."