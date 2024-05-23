Originally appeared on E! Online

*Warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Cassie is feeling the love after a difficult journey.

Days after CNN published a 2016 surveillance video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting the "Me & U" singer, she's sharing a message of gratitude.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie — who was in an on-off relationship with the rapper for over a decade starting in 2007 — began her May 23 Instagram post. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but the is only the beginning."

"Domestic Violence is THE issue," she continued. "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

The 37-year-old went on to express that her only ask is for everyone to open their hearts to believing victims "the first time."

As she noted, it takes a lot of heart to speak out. And to "tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," she wrote. "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear."

"Reach out to your people," she added, "don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."

Cassie, who shares daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 2, with husband Alex Fine, concluded her message by sharing that her healing journey is ongoing.

"But this support means everything to me," she wrote. "Thank you."

In the video, published by CNN May 17, Diddy can be seen grabbing Cassie, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times.

The footage, which E! News has not independently verified, later appears to show Diddy picking up an object from a table and throw it at Cassie, an incident she detailed in her November lawsuit against her ex, in which she accused him of rape and abuse.

Diddy, 54, who denied Cassie's lawsuit accusations at the time and settled the lawsuit with her a day after it was filed, addressed the surveillance footage in a video message May 19.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in the Instagram video. "I was f----- up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

"I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," the Bad Boy Records founder continued. "I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.



The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.”



Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed.

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations.



“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out.



"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."



Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”



“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.



“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News.



According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy.



Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.



“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.”