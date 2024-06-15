Millbrae

Mountain lion sighting reported in Millbrae

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office was responding to a report of a mountain lion sighting in Millbrae Saturday.

The animal was reportedly spotted in the 300 block of Vallejo Drive. Sheriff officials said the area where the mountain lion was spotted is near some open space that runs parallel to Interstate 280.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said their deputies are in the area. They are asking the public to use caution and call 911 if they see the animal.

No injuries were reported.

This the latest mountain lion sighting reported in the Bay Area. Mountain lion sightings were also recently reported in San Jose, Milpitas and Napa County.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

