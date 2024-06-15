Mountain lion sighting reported in Millbrae

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office was responding to a report of a mountain lion sighting in Millbrae Saturday.

The animal was reportedly spotted in the 300 block of Vallejo Drive. Sheriff officials said the area where the mountain lion was spotted is near some open space that runs parallel to Interstate 280.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said their deputies are in the area. They are asking the public to use caution and call 911 if they see the animal.

No injuries were reported.

This the latest mountain lion sighting reported in the Bay Area. Mountain lion sightings were also recently reported in San Jose, Milpitas and Napa County.

COMMUNITY ALERT: Mountain lion sighting in the 300 block of Vallejo Dr. in Millbrae. The area is near open space that runs parallel to 280. No injuries or incidents have been reported and deputies are in the area. Use caution and call 911 if you see the animal. pic.twitter.com/MpbkhlJpE2 — San Mateo County Sheriff's Office (@SMCSheriff) June 15, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.