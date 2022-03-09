Colin Farrell Set to Star in HBO Max's Series Based on ‘The Penguin'

Get ready for more Gotham!

After the smashing box office success of "The Batman," HBO Max has officially announced plans for a limited series about the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. The series, tentatively titled "The Penguin," will star Colin Farrell, who portrayed the supervillain in the movie.

The limited series will expand on the world created by director Matt Reeves in the film. Reeves will executive produce the project, alongside Farrell, Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc, who will also take on writing and showrunning duties.

The team is expected to further explore the backstory of the Penguin--real name Oswald Cobblepot, or Oz for short--and the seedy ways he influences the city of Gotham.

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in 'The Batman,' and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," Reeves said in a statement. "Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."

Farrell, who was totally unrecognizable as Penguin, is excited to further dive into the depths of how Oswald became so villainous.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," he said. "I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."

The announcement comes just days after Reeves revealed that a rumored prequel series based on the Gotham City Police Department would not be moving forward.

Now that "The Batman" grossed over $134 million at the domestic box office during its first weekend of release, it looks like the bird is the word!