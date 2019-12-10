Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused by 7 More Women of Sexual Misconduct

Court documents filed in New York City on Monday bring the number of alleged victims accusing Gooding of misconduct to 22

Sexual Misconduct Cuba Gooding Jr
Richard Drew/AP, File

Seven more women have accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of forcible touching or sexual misconduct, according to a motion filed by prosecutors Monday in New York City.

Gooding, 51, faces three misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and three misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse involving incidents with three women, who allege the actor groped them without their consent. He has pleaded not guilty.

In court documents released in October, a dozen other women also accused Gooding of either inappropriately touching them or kissing them, though those allegations did not form the basis of additional charges against the actor, NBC News reports.

Entertainment News

Person of the year 52 mins ago

Who Will Be TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year? See the Top 5 Shortlist

Late Night with Seth Meyers 1 hour ago

‘Late Night’: Saoirse Ronan on Working With Meryl Streep

In Monday's filing from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, seen by NBC News, seven more women are telling similar stories. Along with the three women whose allegations form the basis of the criminal charges, this brings the number of alleged victims accusing Gooding of misconduct to 22.

For more on this story, go to NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Cuba Gooding Jr.New York City
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us