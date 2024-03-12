Details of ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry will revealed 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Details on how Matthew Perry's estate will be handled have emerged more than four months after his death.

The "Friends" alum's will — which was created in 2009 — stipulated that a majority of his belongings will be placed in the "Alvy Singer Living Trust," a trust that shares the same name as Woody Allen's neurotic playwright character in "Annie Hall," according to court documents obtained by E! News March 12.

The legal papers also stated that Perry did not want any kids he would've had to be entitled to his fortune. "I have intentionally omitted from this Will and the Trust any provision for any of my heirs, issue, relatives, or other persons who are not named," the actor noted in a signed copy of his will, which was included in the filing. "I also intentionally do not provide for any stepchildren or foster children that I now have or may later acquire."

Instead, Perry's dad John Perry, mom Suzanne Morrison, half-sister Caitlin Morrison and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn — who he dated for two years before their 2005 breakup — were listed as trust beneficiaries. As for the executors, the "17 Again" actor named Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan — Mike Myers' ex-wife who executive produced game show "Celebrity Liar," on which Perry appeared in 2010.

"If one of them fails or ceases to act," he noted in his will, "I nominate the other of them to act as Executor hereof."

At the time of Perry's death, he had over $1 million in personal property in addition to what was already in his living trust, according to the documents filed by Ferguson on March 8. The filing noted that Perry never married and did not have any children.

Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. The L.A. County Medical Examiner later determined his cause of death to be the accidental "acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors of drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug commonly used to treat opioid use disorder.

In an autopsy report previously obtained by E! News, officials said the Fools Rush In star underwent ketamine infusion therapy over a week before his passing and was "reportedly clean for 19 months" at the time of his death. There were no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP or fentanyl in Perry's system, according to the report.

Perry was laid to rest in November at a funeral attended by his Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," they said joint statement to E! News in the wake of his passing. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

E! News has reached out to Perry's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.