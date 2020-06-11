Disney Fans Call to Change Splash Mountain Theme Due to Racist Inspiration

Disney fans and some employees are calling for the company to change the theme of its popular Splash Mountain ride, which is based on the 1946 movie "Song of the South" that critics say is one of Disney's most racist films.

An online petition calls for the Splash Mountain ride, which has been a longtime staple at Disney World and Disneyland, to be re-themed to the 2009 Disney movie "The Princess and the Frog," which features Tiana, Disney's first Black princess.

"There is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need," the petition reads. "Princess and the Frog is a beloved princess movie but has very little representation in the parks. Tiana could be one of the first princesses with a thrill ride, as well as giving her a much deserved place in the parks.

"The framing of the ride is such that it could be easily changed to tell the story of Tiana while not compromising too much of the ride/costing a fortune in remodeling for Disney. This change could kill two birds with one stone, remove the offensive stereotypical theming the ride currently has and bring a much needed diversity to the parks."

The calls for change come as many depictions of Black life have come under fire amid the worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd last month.

