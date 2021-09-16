the queens gambit

Former Soviet Chess Master Sues Netflix Over ‘Sexist' Line in ‘Queen's Gambit'

Nona Gaprindashvili sued the streaming giant for $5 million over a line in the popular fictional series that claimed she "never faced men"

By Tim Fitzsimons and Diana Dasrath | NBC News

Chess Champion Nona Gaprindashvili
Stanley Sherman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A former Soviet chess master is suing Netflix over a line in last year's popular series "The Queen's Gambit," in which fictional characters claimed that this real-life female chess master "never faced men."

The $5 million defamation lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on Thursday by Nona Gaprindashvili, chess master from Georgia who became a champion under the former Soviet Union.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gaprindashvili, 80, alleges that the main character in the television show— Elizabeth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy — is a rough approximation of her, and that the line referring to Gaprindashvili's real-life success is "manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belittling."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Entertainment News

jane powell 3 hours ago

Jane Powell, Hollywood Golden-Age Musicals Star, Dies at 92

Prince Philip 5 hours ago

Judge Orders Philip's Will Sealed to Protect Royal ‘Dignity'

This article tagged under:

the queens gambitNetflixtelevisionchessStreaming
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us