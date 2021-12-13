Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 9 — see the full list of nominees below

By Samantha Schnurr

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2022 award season is almost upon us — but first, the Golden Globe nominations. 

After all, it will be the first big award show of the new year. Snoop Dogg had the honor of announcing some of the names on the star-studded list and it was as jam-packed as ever with fan favorites. 

From Ted Lasso to Squid GameKing Richard's Will Smith to West Side Story's breakout star Rachel Zegler, the best of television and film this year were celebrated with nominations on Monday, Dec. 13. 

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 9, 2022, though it is currently unclear if it will air on TV after NBC announced it would not televise it in 2021 amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and calls for change. "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a May statement. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

As for who is in the running for an award come January, find out with the full list of nominations below: 

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy 

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

Best Television Series—Drama

  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Pose
  • Squid Game
  • Succession

Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Nicolas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Andie MacDowell, Maid
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Motion Picture—Drama

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

  • Cyrano
  • Don't Look Up
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Tick, Tick... Boom!
  • West Side Story

Best Director—Motion Picture

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
  • Dennis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

  • Marion Cotillard, Annette
  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
  • Emma Stone, Cruella
  • Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up 
  • Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
  • Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
  • Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast
  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA 
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
