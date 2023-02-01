Grammys to Honor Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, Christine McVie

Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Loretta Lynn

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.

AP Photo

The Grammys will pay homage to lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with star-studded performances during Sunday's ceremony.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony will honor the three musicians who died last year with special performances during its in memoriam segment.

Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn. Quavo and the Maverick City Music will hit the stage to honor his nephew Takeoff with the song “Without You.” Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will collaborate to perform “Songbird” to remember McVie.

The academy also announced Wednesday that presenters will include first lady Jill Biden, Viola Davis, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The 2023 Grammy Awards nominations are finally here! From Bad Bunny making history by snagging a nod for Album of the Year to Nicki Minaj getting no love, this year’s nominations are full of surprises and snubs.

Trevor Noah will return for a third time to host the ceremony, which will air live from Crypto.com Arena on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The ceremony will include performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.

Entertainment News

movies 5 mins ago

Tom Brady Talks On-Screen Chemistry With ‘80 for Brady' Co-Stars

television 27 mins ago

NBC Is Closing Down ‘The Blacklist' After Decade on the Air

Beyoncé heads into the awards with a leading nine nominations, including record and song of the year nods for her song “Break My Soul.” Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Carlile enter the show with seven nods.

Styles, Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each received six nominations.

___

AP Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall contributed to this report from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

For more on this year’s Grammy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us