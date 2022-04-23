Harry Styles Performs With Lizzo at Coachella Weekend No. 2

Harry Styles lit up the Coachella main stage like nobody else!

On April 22, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, returned to the Indio, Calif., desert to headline the music festival for its second weekend, performing a medley of hits new and old, which included his latest single "As It Was" and fan-favorite unreleased track "Medicine."

And, as if that wasn't good enough, he also brought surprise guest with him: Lizzo.

Dressed in matching pink and red feathered Gucci coats, Harry and the "Truth Hurts" singer, 33, strutted across the stage as they sang a rousing rendition of Gloria Gaynor's iconic 1978 hit "I Will Survive."

The close friends then followed up their powerful performance by singing his former group One Direction's 2011 debut single, "What Makes You Beautiful," together.

"Last night was amazing," Lizzo said about the performance in an April 23 Instagram post. "@harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll."

"The light that comes from him is real and infinite," the singer continued. "He makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it's [with] a friend."

She then jokingly concluded her post by adding, "And baby them Gucci coats....?!?? Thank you H, like u said 'until next time.'"

Lizzo also posted a selfie of the pair excitedly grinning together, writing, "Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me."

Harry and Lizzo's friendship tracks all the way back to December 2019, when Harry covered her single "Juice" while visiting BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. A month later, the BFFs performed the song together at her concert in Miami. Lizzo then returned the favor by covering his single "Adore You" when visiting the Live Lounge in February.

Since then, the pair have continued to show their support for one another, including when Lizzo and her "besties" BTS attended one of Harry's concerts at The Forum last November.

Harry and Lizzo's joint performance comes one week after he was joined onstage by country icon Shania Twain during the first weekend of Coachella. Sporting glittering ensembles, the pair made headlines as they sang Shania's 1997 hits "You're Still The One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"

"This lady taught me to sing," Harry said about Shania at the time, per Variety. "She also told me that men are trash."