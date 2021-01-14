Jeff Bridges Says Tumor Has ‘Drastically Shrunk'

Jeff Bridges is updating his fans on the latest progress in his battle with cancer.

The Oscar winner posted an uplifting recent message to his personal website to inform the public that doctors have found that his tumor has "drastically shrunk." This followed his announcement on Oct. 19 that he had been diagnosed with his lymphoma.

"I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor," Bridges posted last week. "Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news."

He went on to point out that his mood changed as he had to grapple with the turmoil going on at the United States Capitol.

"I turn on the TV to find out what's going on in the world, and .... well ... I don't have to tell you what's goin' on," he said.

The "Country Strong" star had posted previous updates in recent weeks, and though none were as promising as this one, he has tended to do his best to stay optimistic in his fight.

On Dec. 14, he shared a pic of himself with a shaved head, and his caption at that time featured a list of developments that included "Feeling good." He also noted that he had celebrated his 71st birthday on Dec. 4 and recently welcomed a new puppy named Monty.

His positive outlook was reflected back in his first initial announcement about the diagnosis.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote on Oct. 19, channeling his iconic "The Big Lebowski" character. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."