Jimmy Fallon, John Legend Can't Believe It's ‘March Again' in Hilarious Parody Song

If you can’t believe it’s March again, join the club.

Monday night marked the first day of the month and Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” used the opportunity to lament how the pandemic has now stretched for practically an entire year.

To the tune of “Belle,” the opening scene of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Fallon and "The Voice" coach John Legend sang about our full year of quarantine.

The sketch starts with Fallon waking up at home, “bored indoors” and quickly devolves into him describing what most of us have done this pandemic. From watching endless hours of Netflix to buying exercise equipment we didn’t use, Fallon sings there “must be more than this pandemic life.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“Every single day on Zoom / when it’s over / time to move / to this next part of my couch,” Fallon croons.

At the bridge of the song, he’s joined by Legend who at one point holds a Roomba that he’s glued googly eyes to.

“Oh, isn’t this amazing?” Legend sings. “Wasn’t it just March 2020? I’ve forgotten what time means and I haven’t waxed my chest since quarantine week three.”

“I can’t believe it’s really March again,” the two sing to end the song.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Throughout the past year, Fallon has regularly shared songs many of us can relate to during the pandemic. He taught his daughters to wash their hands with a clever song at the beginning of the pandemic in March last year creatively titled "Wash Your Hands."

In April 2020, he performed a song titled “Starting to Crack” about how he was slowly losing it in quarantine – of course, having no idea that it would continue for another year.

That same month, Fallon also sang a song with Adam Sandler titled “Don’t Touch Grandma,” where he advised people to avoid visiting the elderly.

“When this thing is over, you and she can play/ But for now, you still can smell her grandma smell from 6 feet away,” they sang.

In July 2020, when he was able to return to his studio in 30 Rock, Fallon tried to do a musical number about getting back to normal to the tune of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” only to hilariously (and presumably on purpose) fall apart as his video chat cut out and he started laughing.

“But I’ll be with you every night, trying to shed some light until things are actually normal once more,” Fallon sang at the time. “Merry Christmas everybody! Or whatever time of year it is; I’ve lost track of time.”

Let’s just hope we’re in the clear by this time next year!

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: