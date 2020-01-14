Lawsuit: Singer Meat Loaf Claims Fall at DFW Hotel Ended His Career

The singer known as Meat Loaf claims a fall from a stage at a DFW airport hotel ended his career during a “horror convention” last year and he’s suing the hotel owner and promoter.

In May 2019, Meat Loaf participated in an event to sign autographs and take pictures with fans at the Hyatt Regency DFW when he fell off the stage, leaving him hospitalized for 42 days and unable to return to singing, according to the lawsuit.

Meat Loaf, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, filed the lawsuit Monday in Tarrant County District Court. The suit names the Hyatt Corporation, which runs Hyatt Regency DFW, and Texas Frightmare Weekend, the promoter based in Justin, Texas.

“In setting up the stage, the defendants hung curtains from a tall frame at the back edge of the stage,” the complaint said. “The curtains came past the bottom of the stage where participants were walking and hid where the stage ended,” creating a “hidden hazard.”

Aday, 72, suffered injuries to his neck, collar bone and shoulder, according to the lawsuit.

He is best known for the 1970’s hit single Bat Out Of Hell, part of a trilogy of albums that sold more than 50 million worldwide. He has also appeared in dozens of movies and television shows over the years, including The Rocky Horror Show.

Aday was born in Dallas and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

A Hyatt spokesman said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

No one from Texas Frightmare Weekend could be reached for comment.

A copy of Aday's filing can be seen below.