Madonna

Madonna Documentary Coming to Streaming Paramount+ This Fall

“Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S. beginning Oct. 8.

By Mark Kennedy

Madonna
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.

The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance,” according to a press release. It features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe.

Entertainment News

Sex and the City 2 hours ago

We Couldn't Help But Wonder… Who Are the 3 New ‘Sex and the City' Cast Members?

Magnolia Network 2 hours ago

Chip and Joanna Gaines Step Up to Help Lead a New TV Network

The film will take “viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.”

It will come 30 years after the pop star's groundbreaking documentary “Truth or Dare,” chronicling her life ­during her Blond ­Ambition world tour. Her last album, also called “Madame X,” hit the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Madonnadocumentarypop singerMadame XParamount+
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us