Madonna takes a tumble off chair during ‘Celebration Tour' — but makes a quick recovery

Madonna is currently on tour in a retrospective celebration of her iconic career, but she may not want to celebrate an on-stage mishap at a recent stop in Seattle -- even though she recovered like the pro she is.

During a set Sunday night of "The Celebration Tour" stop at Climate Change Arena, the pop star was performing her song "Open Your Heart" while seated in a chair onstage.

Madonna was singing her hit "Open Your Heart" when a backup dancer began to pull her forward on the stage as part of the show's choreography. | Credit: @DougLanci/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX

A backup dancer tilted the chair and began dragging it forward on the stage, in what seemed to be a normal part of the choreography before appearing to stumble in high heels.

The singer barely missed a beat as the two tried to recover from the fall. | Credit: @DougLanci/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX



The move tipped Madonna onto the stage floor along with the dancer in a mishap caught on many videos from concertgoers.

She continued to sing before being helped up from the stage ground. | Credit: @DougLanci/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX

Madonna continued to sing from the floor even as people filmed the incident, with one man walking up and taking an up-close picture of her on the ground. She also looked up at the dancer who fell with her and seemed to laugh it off.

She was soon helped up by someone else on stage. | Credit: @DougLanci/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX

The pop star, who didn't appear to be injured, was soon back in position on her chair to finish her performance of the song.

@DougLanci/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX She was soon right back at it, continuing with the song and the rest of the show. | Credit: @DougLanci/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX

Several social media users expressed shock over the incident, with some making light of the situation and others criticizing the dancer.

The 65-year-old singer is in the midst of her “The Celebration Tour,” which features songs from throughout her career.

Before taking her final bow of the concert series in April 2024, Madonna will have performed 52 shows across 27 cities in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The singer had to postpone her 2023 summer and fall tour dates amid a health scare last year.