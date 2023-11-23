Meet Stache, the winner of the 2023 National Dog Show

The National Dog Show judges loved the Stache.

A Sealyham terrier named Stache was named this year's best in show winner on Thanksgiving at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

"He just gave a wonderful performance," the dog's handler, Margery Good, told commentator Mary Carillo following the win. "He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring."

Stache defeated a group that also included a German shepherd, a Great Dane, a dalmatian, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, an Azawakh and a shih tzu.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Heading into this year's competition, 19 different breeds had won best in show over the show's 22 years. Only two breeds have produced best in show winners twice: the wire fox terrier and the Scottish deerhound.

The first in group winner from each of the seven groups of terrier, toy, working, sporting, hound, non-sporting and herding compete against each other for best in show.

Last year’s winner was a 3-year-old French bulldog named Winston. The Best in Show winner earns a $20,000 prize after taking home the title at one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world.

The National Dog Show, which has been going on for more than 125 years, is run by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and authorized by the American Kennel Club.

Up to 2,000 dogs across 205 breeds and varieties competed for the coveted best in show along with best of breed, and first in group.

John O’Hurley and David Frei hosted the show, with Carillo and Steve Kornacki adding commentary.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: