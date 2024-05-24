Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi in private ceremony

Originally appeared on E! Online

We're livin' for this news: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married.

The "Stranger Things" actress and Jon Bon Jovi's son — who got engaged in April 2023 — officially said "I do" during a private ceremony last weekend, multiple outlets report.

This relationship update comes three years after Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, first sparked romance rumors when they spent time together in New York City in June 2021. However, the duo didn't officially confirm their relationship until November of that year, when she posted a sweet PDA pic with Bongiovi at the London Eye.

Since then, the couple hasn't shied away from putting their love on display. In fact, it was just a few weeks ago that Brown shared a sweet birthday tribute to Bongiovi, writing on Instagram May 7, "the day u were born is my favorite day i love you."

Earlier this year, Bongiovi also celebrated Brown's special day with a message of his own. "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," he captioned an adorable Instagram pic February 19. "I love you so much."

He even teased their upcoming nuptials, concluding his note, "Big year ahead."

And Brown, of course, has the stamp of approval from Bongiovi's famous father.

"She's fabulous," the Bon Jovi frontman — who shares Jake as well as kids Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, and Romeo, 20, with wife Dorothea Hurley — told E! News in April. "She's really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple."

After all, it didn't take Brown and Bongiovi long to fall for each other.

"I was interested in him and wanted to know more," the "Damsel" star told The Times in August. "As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

"You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," she continued. "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."

