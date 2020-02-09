2020 Oscars: Julia Butters Packs a Turkey Sandwich Inside Her $2.5K Marzook Bag

The 2020 Oscars may be the first for "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" actress Julia Butters, but this young star arrived prepared like a pro.

While walking the red carpet in a pink puffy-sleeved Christian Siriano dress, Butters revealed she packed a turkey sandwich inside her $2,495 Marzook "Crystal Ball" bag.

"I don't like the food here," the 10-year-old told LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman.

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

Perhaps it's because the Academy of Motion Pictures announced that this year's Oscars menu would be plant-based, according to Variety.

Butters apologized to vegans for bringing her meat sandwich to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. But, considering the Academy Awards lasts several hours, she may be "sorry, not sorry" for stocking up on the protein fuel.