Academy Awards

2020 Oscars: Julia Butters Packs a Turkey Sandwich Inside Her $2.5K Marzook Bag

"I don't like the food here," the "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" star said.

By Danielle Abreu

(AP Photo/John Locher

The 2020 Oscars may be the first for "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" actress Julia Butters, but this young star arrived prepared like a pro.

While walking the red carpet in a pink puffy-sleeved Christian Siriano dress, Butters revealed she packed a turkey sandwich inside her $2,495 Marzook "Crystal Ball" bag.

"I don't like the food here," the 10-year-old told LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman.

Perhaps it's because the Academy of Motion Pictures announced that this year's Oscars menu would be plant-based, according to Variety.

Butters apologized to vegans for bringing her meat sandwich to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. But, considering the Academy Awards lasts several hours, she may be "sorry, not sorry" for stocking up on the protein fuel.

This article tagged under:

Academy AwardsOscars
