Royal Family

Prince Louis’ 2nd Birthday Portraits Are Here to Brighten Your Day

Kensington Palace released a series of portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child for his second birthday

By Mckenna Aiello

Prince Louis
Kensington Palace

Somewhere over the rainbow, Prince Louis is celebrating his second birthday!

In honor of yet another milestone in the royal tot's life, Kensington Palace released a series of portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child.

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday!" the palace shared on Instagram, noting that the photos were shot by none other than Louis' proud mom earlier this month.

The Duchess of Cambridge has shot most of their kids' official portraits over the years.

In the snapshots, little Louis flashes his pearly whites and shows off his rainbow handprint art. An artist in the making, no doubt!

Royal Family Members Attend Prince Louis' Christening

Happy birthday, Prince Louis!

