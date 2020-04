Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released into house arrest on Thursday, over fears that his chronic asthma make him vulnerable to coronavirus, the musician's lawyer said.

"He's out and he's very happy to be released," defense attorney Lance Lazzaro told NBC News.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had been housed at a private facility under contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons.

For the full story, go to NBC News.