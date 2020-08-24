batman

Screenwriter John Ridley to Write New Batman Comic Series

The Oscar-winning screenwriter said the four-issue comic will be released in January

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Ridley will write the new Batman comic series with plans of the Dark Knight being a person of color.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter and DC publisher Jim Lee announced plans for Ridley to write the miniseries during a DC FanDome virtual panel on Saturday. The four-issue comic is scheduled to release in January.

Ridley said the series will focus on the family of Lucius Fox, who is one of Bruce Wayne’s closest allies. Fox was also the president of Wayne Enterprises.

Entertainment News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Aug 22

Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies at 64

MTV Video Music Awards 6 hours ago

J Balvin, Roddy Ricch No Longer Performing at MTV VMAs

The panel revealed an illustration of a leaping Batman.

Ridley won an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2013 for his work on “12 Years a Slave.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

batman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us