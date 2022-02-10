A woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against rapper Snoop Dogg and another man, alleging that they each sexually assaulted her in 2013.

The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe," alleged that the incident happened after she attended a Snoop Dogg concert in May 2013, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Following the concert, the woman and her friend agreed to go back to Snoop Dogg's studio with him and his friend, Donald Campbell, also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan, the lawsuit said.

According to the filing, the woman attempted to resolve the issue in private mediation on Tuesday, but the discussions were “unsuccessful.” Since the woman is named as a Jane Doe in the lawsuit it is unclear if a criminal complaint has been filed.

Representatives for Snoop Dogg and Campbell did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News Thursday. Snoop Dogg is currently scheduled to perform as part of the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

