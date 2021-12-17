Leonard Hubbard

The Roots Bassist Leonard ‘Hub' Hubbard Dies at 62

“Rest in Melody Hub," the band said in a statement mourning the loss of its former bassist

Hub (Leonard Nelson Hubbard)
Pete Mitchell/WireImage

Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, a former longtime bassist of hip-hop band The Roots, has died at the age of 62, the group said Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard," the Philadelphia -based band said in a statement posted to its official Twitter account.

"May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you," it said, adding: "Rest in Melody Hub."

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 1 hour ago

Taylor Swift Album Party Becomes Superspreader Event After Nearly 100 Test Positive for Covid

Selling Sunset 13 hours ago

Maya Vander of ‘Selling Sunset' Says She's Taking It ‘One Day at a Time' After Stillbirth of Son

Hubbard, known to fans simply as "Hub," died Thursday after living with blood cancer for years, his wife, Stephanie Hubbard, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Leonard Hubbardobituarythe rootsbassisthip-hop artist
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us