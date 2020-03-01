Vanessa Bryant ‘Devastated’ by Reports Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Shared by First Responders

Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, responded through her attorney to reports that photos were taken and shared by officials from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department of the helicopter crash that killed her husband.

The statement says that Bryant is "absolutely devastated by allegations" that photos were taken of the site of the crash, which also killed her 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and seven others.

"Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families," the statement from attorney Gary C. Robb reads.

Robb said that the family had been told measures had been put in place to protect the dignity of those who were killed.

"First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty," the statement reads.

