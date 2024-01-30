What Vanessa Hudgens thinks about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ‘High School Musical' similarities

Originally appeared on E! Online

Vanessa Hudgens is soaring—flying—over a certain Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift comparison.

In fact, the "High School Musical" alum commented on a post that pointed out the similarities between Kelce and Swift's love story and the plot of the 2006 film.

As a fan recently wrote on social media, "The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the the audition for the school music."

And it was exactly what Hudgens had been looking for, as she commented, "Hilarious."

Kelce didn't end up attending Swift's decath—er—2024 Golden Globes ceremony, where her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Swift didn't make it to his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chargers, but the couple will get another chance to beat the clock on Feb. 11.

That's when Kelce's Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl—only one day after the "Anti-Hero" singer finishes performing her "Eras Tour" concert in Tokyo, Japan. After calculating how much time she has between her show and the start of the biggest night in football, however, Swifties discovered Swift could still get her head in the game just in time.

And of course, social media users were quick to draw another connection between the impending time-crunch and the "HSM" movie about a superstar athlete and musical "It Girl," with one fan writing on X, "Taylor having a concert across the world the same day as travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can't even make this up."

"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce having the Grammys, the Eras Tour Tokyo and the SuperBowl all in one week is literally the plot of high school [musical]," another user wrote, "but if Gabriella had a jet."

Whether she makes it or not, Swift's already proved herself to be the Gabriella to Kelce's Troy. She's attended 12 of his games since the couple went public with their romance in September 2023, and the "Blank Space" singer even shared a kiss with the NFL star on the field after his team clinched the AFC Championship on Jan. 28.