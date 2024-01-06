Will Taylor Swift be at the Golden Globes or Chiefs-Chargers game? Here's what we know

There may be a noticeable blank space in the crowd at the upcoming Chiefs game.

Taylor Swift, now a regular attendee to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, may break her five-game streak for a potential celebration of her own.

The Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in California on Jan. 7, the same day as the Golden Globe Awards, where Swift's concert film received a nomination.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement, a category making its debut Sunday that aims to recognize a high-earning film with “extensive global audience support." The concert film competes against films including "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Chiefs-Chargers game is scheduled to start at around 1:30 PT, about three and a half hours before the awards show, which will occur at the Beverly Hilton in L.A.

Neither Kelce nor Swift have said if she's attending the game. TODAY.com has reached out to their representatives for comment.

The singer last attended the Golden Globes in 2020 with then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. "Beautiful Ghosts," written by Swift for her movie "Cats," was nominated for best original song that year.

Swift, who has never won a Golden Globe, was last nominated in 2023 for best original song. She did not attend the event.

The "Midnights" singer attended the last Chiefs-Chargers matchup on Oct. 22 in Kansas City, Missouri, at Arrowhead Stadium. The couple was photographed leaving the stadium hand-in-hand after the game.

She most recently attended her ninth game of the season on Dec. 31, cheering the team on to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals before ringing in the new year with Kelce.

The NFL star showed some love for Selena's new relationship with music producer Benny Blanco on social media.

Their high-profile romance has taken over news cycles since July, when Kelce tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told Time for her Person of the Year interview, describing the beginning of their relationship. “We started hanging out right after that.”

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she added.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: