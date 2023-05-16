LEGO Reveals New ‘Batman Returns' Batcave Shadowbox Set

Please, I wouldn't touch you to scratch you.

That's not just Catwoman's infamous dialogue to Penguin from 1992, but Batman has returned -- this time in LEGO style.

LEGO on Tuesday revealed a brand-new "Batman Returns" Batcave Shadowbox set based on the 1992 movie.

As the aforementioned Catwoman quote reads, fans will have to be extra careful when assembling this set. It contains 3,981 pieces and will cost $399.99 upon release.

Photo courtesy via LEGO

The set features the full Batcave with a cutout of the shape of the iconic Batman symbol on one side. The middle of the set features the Batmobile, and the cave itself includes several features in the form of shrewd functions and gadgets that will allow assemblers the ability to shift furniture, open doors and vaults and a light brick.

Photo courtesy via LEGO

Included along with the Batcave are a plethora of minifigures stemming from the 1992 movie. Catwoman and The Penguin each have brand-new iterations, while Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth and Max Schreck are also present.

LEGO VIPS will be able to purchase the set beginning Monday, June 5 through in-person stores and online via LEGO.com/Batman. The set will then release to the general public on Thursday, June 8.