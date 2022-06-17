Days of Our Lives

Do not fret "Days of Our Lives" fans, you are not missing your favorite soap about the fictional Midwestern town of Salem -- the Brady, Horton and DiMera families will be watching golf just like the rest of the country.

"Days of Our Lives" will not be shown on Friday, June 17, 2022, anywhere in the U.S. as NBC clears the way for coverage of the U.S. Open Golf Championship from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The afternoon schedule for Friday has been adjusted to accommodate NBC Sports coverage.

"Days of Our Lives" will resume its normal broadcast schedule on Monday, June 20.

