Disney Parks Launches ‘Everything Halloween' Webpage

What to Know Halloween at Disney page

Costume challenge, recipes, tips for celebrating at home

Free to access

You've got your orange Minnie ears, a pumpkin that has a distinct Mickey shape, and a t-shirt with Jack Skellington on the front.

You're ready to find the Disney dimension of Halloween, and you're ready to start now, which makes sense, since the holiday always enjoys a September launch at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure are temporarily closed, but the Disney Parks Blog just unveiled the first-ever Halloween at Disney page.

It's a page that covers both the action in Orlando, where the Disney parks are open, and eerie inspiration from Anaheim, California.

Fans can seek out "spooktacular stories and updates" on the page, as well as "special #DisneyMagicMoments and other bewitching surprises."

Merchandise spotlights, October-perfect recipes, and ideas for celebrating Halloween in your own eek'd-out abode are also part of the spooky scene.

And are you looking for a costume challenge? Of course you'll find one, so best find your best Hitchhiking Ghost get-up or princess-sparkly gown.

Find highlights of frightful fun from both Orlando and Anaheim, where many shops and restaurants around Downtown Disney District are open.

And even if you're keeping close to your own castle these days, you can devise a little dastardly and delightful magic, Disney-style, if you're looking to make your fall more akin to something Captain Hook, Ursula, or Maleficent might enjoy.