It's Fry Day! Here's Where You Can Grab Free or Discounted French Fries

It's Wednesday, but it's National Fry Day! The faux national holiday returns with deals at several national chains on July 13, 2022.

McDonald's 🍟

Fans of the "golden arches" can snag a free large fry when they download the mobile app, no purchase is necessary.

When: July 13

Wendy's 🍟

A crowd favorite, Wendy's, is offering free any-sized fry with the purchase of any mobile order.

When: July 13

Checkers and Rally's 🍟

National Fry Day lands on a Wednesday this year but the team at Checkers' and Rally's want to change that.

The team wants people to sign a petition to make National Fry Day land on Fridays so they're offering free fries when you sign the petition.

When: July 13

Burger King 🍟

BK is offering it's Royal Perks members free chicken fries with any purchase $3 or more.

When: July 13