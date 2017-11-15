Five days after placing two current teachers on administrative leave for allegations of sexual misconduct, the Board of Directors at Presentation High school sent a letter to the school community expressing confidence in the current principal and lamenting the spotlight causing “stress and confusion” for faculty, staff and students. Senior investigative reporter Vicky Nguyen reports on a story that first aired Nov. 15, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Five days after placing two current teachers on administrative leave for allegations of sexual misconduct, the Board of Directors at Presentation High School sent a letter to the school community expressing confidence in the current principal and lamenting the spotlight causing “stress and confusion” for faculty, staff and students.

In the letter, the Board of Directors said it has been “deeply engaged with Principal Mary Miller, former Principal Marian Stuckey and legal counsel to review the allegations made in the media” and said it is “satisfied that Presentation Administration fulfilled its due diligence in the investigative process for these incidents.” The letter does not refer to any specific incidents but the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has learned of at least five cases where women say they reported allegations of sexual misconduct by male teachers to Miller.

The incidents range from the mid-1990’s to this year.

“We want our children to be in safe environment. We don't want predators on our campus,” Michael Leininger said. The retired San Jose police detective has 32 years of experience investigating sex abuse crimes against children. He is now working with a law firm representing two former Presentation High students.

He says school districts everywhere need to know that when they receive allegations of this nature, the law requires them to report immediately to police, or Child Protective Services, not to conduct their own internal investigations.

“We have heard from so many victims at this time, ranging from Congress to the Olympics to Hollywood it's time to take these victims credibly,” he said.

Leininger encouraged survivors of abuse to speak out and come forward, but he said they have to prepare for the backlash that can occur.

“It's going to be a very trying time for you, but know that you are believed. It’s time to make a change and it’s time to listen and quit blaming the victim or the messenger,” Leininger said.

All officials from Presentation High declined to comment for this story.

