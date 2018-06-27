Drivers Under Siege

They’re vital to the community and scared for their lives. The Investigative Unit reviewed 200+ bus surveillance videos and uncovered a spike in the number of assaults against AC Transit drivers, despite district claims that assaults are on the decline. Video shows drivers punched, choked, and threatened at gunpoint, all in the line of duty. Drivers say when they’re not safe, no one is safe.
