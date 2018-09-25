Fighting the Opioid Crisis? There's an App for That - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Transbay Transit Center Shut Down
logo_bay_2x
Holding the powerful accountable

SEND TIPS888-996-8477

Fighting the Opioid Crisis? There's an App for That

A phone app allows authorities to track where overdoses happen, but several agencies in California aren't using the technology.

By Liz Wagner, Michael Bott, Jeremy Carroll, Mark Villarreal, Dan Pryzgoda and Sean Myers

Published 31 minutes ago

Feds’ New Tool to Combat Opioid Crisis: Data

Federal officials have a new tool to battle the opioid crisis: data. The Office of National Drug Control Policy's “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area” program is using a web portal called the “OD Map” to track overdoses caused by opioids in real time. The program will help the agency target high-problem areas with resources and track the sources of the drugs.

(Published 5 hours ago)

Federal officials have developed a new tool to fight the opioid epidemic: Data.

The Office of National Drug Control Policy's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program is using a web portal called the "OD Map." The tool lets law enforcement track areas where overdoses happen in real time so they can respond faster.

Using a mobile device, when police encounter an overdose victim, the tool asks for three pieces of information:

1. Where the overdose happened

2. If they administered naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an overdose

3. Whether it was fatal

The OD Map also lets police track the origins of deadly batches to warn users and build cases against traffickers.

Most Bay Area law enforcement aren't on board with the new tool. Statewide, just 16 agencies are currently signed up for the new program.

Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android
Connect With Us
AdChoices