911: Too big to fail

“They tested [on] our lives,” a recently retired dispatcher told NBC Bay Area. “We never had so many failures.”

Some of the first 911 dispatchers to use California’s new Next Generation 911 network say the state deployed a problematic, unfinished system and it put people’s lives in danger. More than a year of digging by our NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit uncovers early warnings about the project and 911 emergencies where help was delayed because of connectivity issues.

Next Gen 911 is the California Office of Emergency Service’s (Cal OES) project to upgrade the state’s landline-designed 911 technology to an internet-based system. It’s supposed to connect 911 centers like never before, but things aren’t going as planned, according to interviews with multiple sources and a review of 911 center documents obtained through public records requests. Dispatchers report experiencing lost calls and misrouted calls from other counties. In one case, callers were unable to call 911 for 12 hours.

With the project years behind schedule and already costing Californians nearly a half-billion dollars, state leaders still intend to ramp up deployment of Next Gen 911 statewide, including in big cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. They insist things are on track, and when asked if the new network is safe right now, Cal OES told the Investigative Unit it won’t deploy the system until it is. But Cal OES did deploy the problematic system – in smaller, rural areas across the state.

“It is a project that cannot fail,” the agency said. “It will be worthwhile.”

In August 2024, after NBC Bay Area started asking questions, Cal OES parted ways with the man behind project.

California's massive overhaul of its aging, landline-based emergency call system is years behind schedule and has been plagued by safety issues, sources and documents report. Candice Nguyen reports.

