Those real-looking FasTrak texts? They're really a scam

Scammers are apparently not taking any time off for the holidays. They are bombarding Bay Area cell phones with a blast of bogus text messages about Fastrak (again).

The scam message says you owe FasTrak money because you recently used a toll lane. You’re told to pay up “in order to avoid excessive late fees and potential legal action.”

Several viewers, including Jackie in Willow Glen and Alex in Fremont, put the text on our radar. On Monday, Bay Area FasTrak confirmed for NBC Bay Area that the message is bogus.

FasTrak representative John Goodwin suspected the text is probably just a ruse to get your credit card information by crooks who want to make much larger purchases than a small toll bill.

The red flags? First, the phone number is from the Philippines. Second, the link to pay isn’t to the Bay Area FasTrak.

NBC Bay Area first warned you about impostors four months ago, when a similar message circulated. The real FasTrak told us it doesn’t text people about billing issues. “The bottom line is, here in the Bay Area, FasTrak will not ask for payment by text with a link to a website, period,” Goodwin said.

The FBI has said it’s seen toll scams like this in several states. You can report bogus toll bills to the feds at ic3.gov.

You can let us know, too. You can fill out our consumer complaint form online.