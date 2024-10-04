insurance

Here's how to weigh in on California's home insurance crisis

By Chris Chmura and Alyssa Goard

California is trying to cut a huge deal with home insurance companies to keep them here. Right now, you can sound off -- and help shape that compromise to ease the insurance crisis. 

The California Department of Insurance is asking the public to weigh in on rising rates and companies dropping loyal customers. Now through October 17, you can submit comments to the state.

You can submit comments by that date to CDIRegulations@insurance.ca.gov via email, or you can provide comments via mail at the address provided here. The state asks that you identify written comments with “CATASTROPHE MODELING AND RATEMAKING, REG-2023-00010.”

“In particular, we want to hear from local communities, we want to hear from Fire Safe councils and Firewise communities, folks who are doing work on the ground to protect their homes,” explained Deputy Insurance Commissioner Michael Soller.

Here’s what’s on the table: the state says it will let insurers use new prediction and modeling tools to set rates. But in exchange, they have to insure more homes in wildfire areas. The insurance commissioner’s office is betting on a trickle-down -- with all consumers seeing more policy options next year. 

You can read the proposed regulation here

If your insurance policy has been dropped, tell us about it. 

Have a consumer complaint? Let us know, so we can help.

