Inspection Reports Reveal Serious Issues at Nursing Home Chain Targeted by AG's Office

A major California nursing home chain is being forced into state oversight after authorities say they understaffed facilities and improperly discharged patients for years.

Last Friday, the California Attorney General’s Office secured a preliminary injunction after alleging negligent care of patients and other violations of state and federal law at 19 skilled nursing facilities operated by Mariner Health Care, more than half of which are located in the Bay Area.

All 19 facilities were named in connection to the discharge allegations. Five were also accused of being illegally understaffed. The temporary injunction is the result of a 2021 lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office and district attorneys from Alameda, Marin, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles Counties.

“I’m glad that they did this, but this is the tip of the iceberg,” said Patricia McGinnis, executive director of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform. “This has been a problem in California for some time. When you have a weak enforcement system, this is going to be the result.”

According to the lawsuit, understaffed facilities led to the harm of residents, the spread of disease and unreported sexual assault cases. Mariner also allegedly falsified staffing numbers to government regulators in an attempt to improve their published ratings.

In response to the injunction, Mariner sent a statement saying, “Mariner Health Care remains committed to providing the best possible 24-hour care to ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of our residents. We are reviewing the court’s ruling and evaluating whether to appeal the preliminary injunction.”

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit dug into the company’s inspection records from 2022, which revealed a long list of issues at 10 Bay Area facilities operated by Mariner. According to records from the California Department of Public Health, inspectors found more than 170 deficiencies at those facilities last year and issued seven fines totaling nearly $20,000.

In two separate cases, residents left the building without supervision. One was hit by a car, and another was found eating rocks and dirt. In another case, a resident’s foot had to be amputated after inspectors say a wound wasn’t properly treated or monitored. Other deficiencies included dirty kitchens, medication errors, and other patient care issues, according to the records.