LGBTQ veterans still waiting on benefits, corrections to their military records decades after serving

The U.S. government did away with its anti-gay rules more than a decade ago with the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."

But today, thousands of veterans, who were previously kicked out of the service because of their sexual orientation are still waiting to receive valuable VA benefits and corrections to their military records.

Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban explains in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Contact The Investigative Unit

Follow @BigadShaban

submit tips | 1-888-996-TIPS | e-mail Bigad