Veterans

LGBTQ veterans still waiting on benefits, corrections to their military records decades after serving

An NBC Bay Area investigation reveals tens of thousands of veterans were discharged from the U.S. military because of their sexual orientation and gender identity dating back to World War II

By Bigad Shaban and Jeremy Carroll

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. government did away with its anti-gay rules more than a decade ago with the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."

But today, thousands of veterans, who were previously kicked out of the service because of their sexual orientation are still waiting to receive valuable VA benefits and corrections to their military records.

Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban explains in the video above.

discover black heritage Feb 28

Benefits Denied: Older Black Veterans Battle for GI Education and Housing Compensation, Disability Payments

Veterans Administration Mar 3

VA Secretary Vows to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Veterans Amid Racial Disparities Within Benefits Program

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Contact The Investigative Unit

submit tips | 1-888-996-TIPS | e-mail Bigad

This article tagged under:

VeteransInvestigative UnitLGBTQ
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us