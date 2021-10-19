Mismanagement and Misspending: CA Schools Risk Losing $160 Million in COVID-19 Stimulus

California school districts may have to return as much as $160 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds due to the slow rate of spending, a state audit found. The report released Tuesday morning, confirms an NBC Bay Area investigation earlier this month that found the majority of school COVID-19 money is still unspent.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

California schools received more than $20 billion to help educate students during the pandemic. However, if that money isn’t all used by 2025, education agencies will have to forfeit the remaining amount. Investigators with the state auditor want the California Department of Education to keep a closer eye on school spending and are concerned districts may not be able to ramp up due to supply chain shortages.

“We put the statewide management of federal funds that were coming into our state (on the) high risk list because of the speed of how quickly these funds have to be spent,” state auditor chief of public affairs and quality assurance Margarita Fernandez told NBC Bay Area. “One of the big issues here is that the Department of Education is not providing enough oversight.”

The 65 page audit examined the California Department of Education’s management of those stimulus funds and issued two main criticisms: a lack of reporting by school districts and a lack of oversight by the California Department of Education.

An example in the report cited Hayward Unified School District’s use of $4 million in stimulus money that did not have any supporting documents to verify the money went toward COVID-19 related expenses. The district is currently working with the state to provide the backup.

“The federal government requires you to be able to support those funds and if you can't support them, then you have to return the funds,” Fernandez said.

The report also questioned $360,000 spent by Oakland Unified School District to purchase three commercial trucks and communication software calling the expenses “not reasonable or necessary to respond to the pandemic.”

A spokesperson for OUSD disagreed with the audit report’s characterization and told NBC Bay Area all OUSD COVID-19 dollars have been spent in compliance with guidance from the state.

Limited Resources for Oversight

At the time of the report, CDE only had two employees to keep an eye on spending by more than 1,500 school districts. State investigators say this contributed to the oversight concerns.

In a statement to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, CDE said it agreed with some of the audit findings but disagreed about the monitoring. While CDE only reviewed funding for 1% of school districts, the agency contends those districts represent over 25% of the funds allocated to California schools.

If you have a tip for the Investigative Unit, email theunit@nbcbayarea.com or call 888-996-TIPS. Follow Candice on Facebook and Twitter at @CandiceNguyenTV, or send her an email at Candice.Nguyen@nbcuni.com