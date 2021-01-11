INVESTIGATIVE

Newly Unsealed Grand Jury Transcripts Shed New Light on Sheriff Gun Permit Scandal

The Grand Jury testimony focused heavily on four concealed gun permits obtained by Apple’s Security Team

By Stephen Stock, Michael Bott and Mark Villarreal

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC Bay Area Senior Investigative Reporter dug through more than a thousand pages of newly-released grand jury testimony from the Santa Clara County Sheriff pay-to-play gun permit scandal.

According to the transcripts, Santa Clara County prosecutors focused mostly on four concealed gun permits issued to Apple security personnel, and whether campaign contributions and a promise of free iPads for the Sheriff’s Office had anything to do with those permits being issued.

They also focused their questions on a San Jose Sharks hockey match attended by Sheriff Smith and members of her inner circle. The luxury suite they watched the game from was provided by a Smith campaign donor who was indicted in the probe earlier this year. He denies any allegations of wrongdoing.

Prosecutors called dozens of witnesses, mostly sheriff personnel or Apple employees.

