San Jose day care drownings: Remembering Lily Jade

It’s the first time since the tragedy that Josephine and Scott Hanan open up about their beloved daughter, Lily Jade. Their 16-month-old toddler’s life was cut short last month in a day care swimming pool incident in Almaden Valley.

The Hanans have endured an unimaginable loss, but they want to honor their daughter by celebrating her life in a positive light.

After being in a 15-year-long journey to have kids, and trying everything in Eastern and Western medicine, seven rounds of in-vitro fertilization, a miscarriage, and an ectopic pregnancy, the Hanans made their way to open adoption. “I saw this huge smile on my face, and I was just, I was just in bliss,” Scott remembers.

“It felt supernatural by the time she was born. And she, she's, she's our daughter,” said Josephine.

Scott and Josephine described a journey of love at first sight from the moment they picked up Lily Jade from Savannah, Georgia. The family spent seven months with extended family in their hometown in Chicago before returning to the Bay Area. There, Lily Jade underwent surgery to repair a cleft lip and palate.

It was Lily Jade’s infectious smile and unique ability to connect with people that left an indelible mark on those who got a chance to meet her, her father said. The Hanans fondly recalled her playful giggles, her fascination with dad twirling around, and the special moments they shared as a family. Following Jewish tradition, the Hanans chose a name for their daughter that began with the first letter of Josephine’s late father and Scott’s late great uncle. Lily’s middle name, Jade, was chosen as a tribute to her biological parents, both of whom have green eyes.

But their world completely changed on Oct. 2 when Lily, along with two other children, fell into the swimming pool at the Happy Happy Daycare in San Jose. The Hanans chose not to discuss the details of the incident or investigation, expressing their desire for Lily to be remembered for the joy she brought into their lives rather than the circumstances of her passing.

“It's beyond strange and devastating and to be like, oh, well, now you have time to do what?” said Josephine.

Despite their grief, the Hanans recognize that their loss has put a focus on the day care industry as a whole and child safety practices. “I'm glad that the world is really looking at this, that the day care industry is beyond shaken up by this, understatement, and everybody is looking at child safety right now,” said Josephine.

They emphasize the importance of both people and systems working together to protect children, advocating for stronger safeguards to prevent such heart-wrenching incidents in the future.

Lily Jade’s memories still fill every corner of the Hanans’ home. Lily's room remains untouched; her favorite monogrammed seat, a blue crocheted blanket, and many stuffed animals still wait for Lily in her room and playroom.

This Halloween, the Hanans faced the heartbreaking decision to bury their daughter in a beluga whale costume, a nod to their original plans for the holiday and for her love for beluga whales.

“We want people to remember Lily for her life and celebrate it and remember baby beluga in the deep blue to sea, and we also want people to think about what the lessons are here and how can we, build a better tomorrow for children everywhere and continue to also honor Lily's legacy,” said Josephine.

In loving memory of Lily’s affection for animals – and as a tribute to adoption – the family is requesting donations be made to the Humane Society Silicon Valley, under Lily Jade Hanan’s name.

So far, over $10,000 have already been donated.