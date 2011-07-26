Lo-Fi Duo Ghost Animal at Hemlock

Permanent Ghost: Get your lo-fi fix in tonight at Hemlock, as they invite excellent Portland-based duo Ghost Animal and Permanent Collection in for an evening of feedback-heavy tunage. Slumberland-signed locals Kids on a Crime Spree round out the impressive Tuesday night bill. Doors at 9 p.m. and cover is $7.

Go Ahead, Make My Day: Another Tuesday, another classic San Francisco-themed flick and wine pairing at Nob Hill's Top of the Mark. The swanky downtown hang is set to pour gratis glasses of Ecco Domani's finest and screen Sudden Impact, the fourth installment of Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry series -- sneak peak at the film's most iconic scene here. Film at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Cocaine 101: Explore the sordid history of party kids' drug of choice tonight as historian Howard Markel discusses his new work An Anatomy of Addiction: Sigmund Freud, William Halsted, and the Miracle Drug Cocaine at the Van Ness location of Books Inc. Reading is free and starts at 7 p.m. Until then, get the backstory on the unique work via NPR and CNN.

