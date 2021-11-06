New Affordable Housing Project Coming to San Jose

San Jose is moving closer to a major new affordable housing development near Diridon Station.

It's the first major housing project moving forward near Google's planned downtown village.

The new housing is slated for McEvoy street near Dupont, just off Bird Avenue.

The McEvoy project includes 689 apartments including 375 affordable housing units.

The project also calls for the demolition of more than 64,000 square feet of existing industrial buildings on McEvoy in order to build the affordable housing units.

The project is said to be completed in three to four years.

First community housing, known for affordable housing developments is building the apartments.

They'll be in the shadow of Google's planned Downtown West project furthering the city's goal of building more housing close to transit.

Google is also planning to build more affordable housing downtown.

“Overall 13,500 new units will be built 4000 of them will be Googles and 1000 will be affordable housing and that’s in addition to the McEvoy affordable housing,” said San Jose Director of Economic Development Nanci Klein.

Steve Taormina, who lives in the area said that he's concerned the additional apartments will create new challenges.

“These units one and there’s affordable housing and senior housing and the city is also eliminated street parking in this area so having those additional housing units will only make it worse,” he said.

Work is expected to begin sometime next year.

There will be a community meeting to discuss the McEvoy project on Nov. 16.